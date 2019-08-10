Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.51 Million; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.91M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 75.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 2,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 9,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.54. About 200,757 shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 1,085 shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0.45% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Two Creeks Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 6.86% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 497,037 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 41,421 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 89,361 shares. 8,800 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,509 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Etrade Mgmt Limited holds 1,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,588 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 60,436 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 3,146 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associate accumulated 4,500 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 4,095 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Campbell County, Wyoming, Modernizes Processes with Solutions from Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability Co invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 56,919 were accumulated by Martin & Com Tn. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware reported 4.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signature Estate Inv has 0.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooperman Leon G holds 245,705 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Qv Investors Inc has 2.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,019 shares. Pacific Global Inv Management Company holds 160,691 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Lc has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23.05 million shares. Olstein Cap Management LP accumulated 38,000 shares. Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Hldgs reported 3,344 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 1.81% or 35,087 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 11,279 shares stake. Notis holds 2.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 51,602 shares.