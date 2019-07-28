Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Trimmed Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $6.40 Million; Quaker Capital Investments Has Increased Echostar (SATS) Holding

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.31M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 136,289 shares as the company's stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 616,714 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.48 million, up from 480,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 167,262 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $3.38 million activity. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN had sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000 on Tuesday, January 29. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J had sold 5,000 shares worth $302,550. 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 15,609 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 5,250 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Lc reported 2.29% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moors And Cabot owns 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,030 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd invested in 12,145 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Da Davidson holds 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 130,439 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0.19% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 164,396 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7,872 shares. 5,428 are held by Contravisory Inv Mngmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 869,582 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 42,179 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 55,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Lc holds 34,314 shares. Lvw Limited has 0.14% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

