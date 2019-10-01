Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Raised Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Stock Value Declined; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Its Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Position by $2.74 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.18M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 80,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The hedge fund held 163,191 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 243,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 34,073 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in QCR; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assocs Limited reported 1.81M shares stake. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1.04% or 45,116 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 162,939 shares. Aperio Gru Inc Lc invested in 353,754 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Mi invested 1.18% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Madison Investment has 1.1% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.91 million shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 3,218 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Td Asset invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ruggie Group owns 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 182 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 42,431 are owned by Fil Ltd. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold QCRH shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.34 million shares or 2.36% more from 9.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,247 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 17,300 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 79,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Lc accumulated 12,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Blackrock invested in 0% or 869,367 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.01% stake. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) or 45,735 shares. Voya Limited reported 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.04% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Mairs & Pwr invested in 0.05% or 125,830 shares. 120,925 were reported by Prudential Financial. Utd Fire Gp invested in 1.4% or 113,181 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,414 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer holds 20,700 shares.

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13,060 activity.

Analysts await QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. QCRH’s profit will be $14.36M for 10.43 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by QCR Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

