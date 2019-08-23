Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Position in Now (DNOW) Lowered by $715,000; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Holds Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 318,070 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $133.32. About 4.10M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NOW’s Rebound Flattens Out in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About NOW Inc.’s (NYSE:DNOW) 5.5% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NOW Inc. (DNOW) CEO Robert Workman on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why NOW Stock Plunged Nearly 18% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Disney Earnings Could Nearly Double In Five Years – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Will Disney+ Be the Next Catalyst for DIS Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.