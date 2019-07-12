Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $3.51 Million; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped Position by $1.62 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 102,458 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.91M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 8.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Com invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 73,421 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 50,377 shares. Mengis Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Da Davidson And accumulated 99,516 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc has 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Shoker Invest Counsel holds 43,769 shares. Hilltop reported 0.19% stake. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 16,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whitnell owns 258,544 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. 48,100 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 19,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L, worth $80,515.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 1.08 million shares to 19,386 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 30,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Investment has invested 6.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evanson Asset Lc accumulated 21,964 shares. Massachusetts-based Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 2.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 418,247 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 6.69% or 14.24 million shares in its portfolio. 228,182 were reported by Qci Asset Management Inc. Cap Counsel Ltd Ny holds 0.11% or 13,057 shares in its portfolio. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7.6% or 591,996 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Management has 6.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Kingdom-based Veritas Management (Uk) Limited has invested 7.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kempen Cap Management Nv has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 7.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 388,000 shares. Archon Partners Ltd Liability reported 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 11.96 million shares or 12.08% of all its holdings. Covington Inv reported 75,558 shares.