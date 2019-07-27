Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Holding in Tucows (TCX) Has Cut by $2.03 Million as Stock Declined; Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Omni Partners Llp Increased Its Holding by $7.96 Million as Market Value Rose

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.74M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 76,477 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has risen 7.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 208,352 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 110,800 shares. 11,593 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Qs Investors Lc stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 665,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 32,934 shares stake. 444,665 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.05% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 6,029 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Fort Lp has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). D E Shaw reported 0.03% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 29,268 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Cap has invested 0.44% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 0.64% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 96,864 shares. Pembroke Limited owns 2.89% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 261,409 shares. Aperio Grp Llc accumulated 2,714 shares. Cls Invs Ltd invested 1.51% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 29,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 107,392 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 105 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 323,132 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Ameritas Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Van Berkom & stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Marathon Cap Management holds 0.28% or 7,625 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Llc owns 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 3,998 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 250 shares.