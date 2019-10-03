Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Raised Its Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Stock Value Declined; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lifted Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $343,398

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.18 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 2.29M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 946 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,225 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $370.9. About 1.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life owns 466 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northeast Inv owns 18,410 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 46,274 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 1,850 shares. 74,762 are held by Sector Pension Investment Board. Albert D Mason owns 0.4% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16,330 shares. 7,000 are owned by Meyer Handelman. Whitnell And Com invested 0.18% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mngmt Of Virginia Llc reported 174,392 shares. Haverford Tru has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 2,400 shares. Perkins Cap Inc invested in 0.25% or 10,900 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zeke Cap has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,789 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Cambridge Inc stated it has 2,328 shares. Arbor Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 98,853 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 224,129 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 48,590 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank holds 1.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,497 shares. Reik reported 0.3% stake. Grassi Invest invested 2.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Street has 26.13 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Buckingham Capital Management accumulated 19,848 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 122,414 shares or 0% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.09% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio.

