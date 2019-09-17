Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Lifted Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $32.00 Million; Johnston Asset Management Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Has Increased by $1.53 Million

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.18 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.49 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 10,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 33,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, up from 22,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.01. About 256,832 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,400 shares to 281,247 shares, valued at $27.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 63,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,760 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland Inc reported 0.73% stake. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Corp has invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Seizert Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 101,245 shares. 4,579 are owned by First Republic Invest Incorporated. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 10,575 shares. Parametric Associates Limited, Washington-based fund reported 246,888 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited reported 28,309 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 6,000 shares. Sei Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Com has 0.39% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 60 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0.03% or 290,284 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 141,600 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 283,210 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was bought by Ancius Michael J.

