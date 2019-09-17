Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Increased By $1.06 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Dana (DAN) Shorts Down By 0.65%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) had a decrease of 0.65% in short interest. DAN’s SI was 4.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.65% from 4.56 million shares previously. With 1.67M avg volume, 3 days are for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s short sellers to cover DAN’s short positions. The SI to Dana Incorporated’s float is 3.18%. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 1.56 million shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Dana: At Transaction Closing, Dana’s Keith Wandell to Serve as Non-Executive Chairman; 23/04/2018 – Dana Rexroth Collaborating with Engine Manufacturers to Support Stage V Emissions Regulations in Europe; 13/03/2018 – DANA OPEN TO U.K. SECONDARY LISTING TO WIN OVER GKN HOLDERS: FT; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million; 09/03/2018 – Dana: At Transaction Closing, Dana’s James Kamsickas to Be President, Chief Executive, Director; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Dana’s Diluted Adjusted EPS in 2019; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal At About GBP900M Discount to GKN’s Own Valuation; 09/03/2018 – DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; TOTAL DEAL VALUE $3.5B

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv acquired 8,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 1.51M shares with $202.01 million value, up from 1.50M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions

Among 4 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dana Holding has $2200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 38.71% above currents $15.32 stock price. Dana Holding had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 12 report.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Dana Incorporated shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.79% above currents $136.33 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14300 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.