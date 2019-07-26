Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.51 Million; Taurus Asset Management Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.32 Million

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.91 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $141.18. About 8.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82 million, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $116.25. About 5.95 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Reik & Ltd Liability has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,536 shares. Ht Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 6,406 shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 123,038 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 44,706 shares. Sabal Tru has 295,242 shares. City Hldg Co reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parsec Mngmt Inc holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 418,367 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc Inc Inc owns 301,599 shares for 4.43% of their portfolio. Zweig owns 2.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 183,981 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 20,325 shares. Atika Mgmt Lc holds 60,500 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 146,750 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Cap Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Llc reported 0.48% stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “There’s something wrong with this rally in the stock market, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,500 shares to 249,259 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,355 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).