Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Cut Its Tucows (TCX) Holding as Share Value Declined; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Decreased Position by $45.50 Million

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.74M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.48. About 131,409 shares traded or 20.86% up from the average. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has risen 7.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.92M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.17M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.83 million shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $129.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 286,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 10,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1.10 million shares. 143,500 are owned by Jefferies Gp Ltd. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 14,949 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 11,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 218,333 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 4.56M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Benjamin F Edwards And Com invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 1,067 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 58,656 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Earnest Prtn Limited Company has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thornburg Mgmt stated it has 0.72% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Mercantile Communications owns 0.14% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 20,464 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.20M for 55.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 39.39% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.33 per share. TCX’s profit will be $4.82 million for 33.96 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.92% EPS growth.

