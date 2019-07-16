Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Decreased Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $6.40 Million; Plantronics New (PLT) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Raised Position by $1.17 Million

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.31 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 2.38 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 25,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 463,093 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35 million, up from 437,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 129,311 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Lisowski Sheryl Ann also sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, January 31 the insider LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550. $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Hein LeLand J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group has 0.15% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 9,300 shares. Legacy Capital Ptnrs has invested 0.13% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ashfield Cap Prtn Lc accumulated 0.06% or 8,659 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 220,750 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. 2,720 are owned by Parkside Bank. Invesco Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4.02M shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 171,574 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 10 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 16,729 shares. Old National Bank In holds 99,785 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth holds 0.01% or 5,027 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 9 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Co reported 1.89 million shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.01% or 3,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12Th Street Asset Management Communication Lc owns 132,858 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Gmt Cap holds 36,800 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has 4,486 shares. 59,166 are held by 1492 Cap. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 81 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0% or 61,580 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Lp holds 0% or 8,400 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 101,896 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.06% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 589 shares. Gam Hldg Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,540 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).