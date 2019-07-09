Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; 15 Analysts Bullish Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 32 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Nomura. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Monday, March 25. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $267 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Monday, March 25. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $231 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. See Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $188.0000 220.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $231 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $208 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $201.0000 190.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $191.0000 188.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $175 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $201 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy Maintain

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 30,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 1.50 million shares with $176.91M value, down from 1.53 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jabodon Pt invested in 12,486 shares. Corda Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenbaum Jay D, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,554 shares. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.34% stake. Holderness Invs Communications has invested 3.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bailard holds 2.81% or 383,765 shares in its portfolio. Founders Finance Limited Com reported 2,336 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3,865 shares in its portfolio. C Group Incorporated Holdings A S accumulated 4.07 million shares. Autus Asset Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 9,811 shares. Spectrum Grp Incorporated stated it has 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Moore holds 0.47% or 16,689 shares in its portfolio. Whetstone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 2,000 shares. Chilton reported 272,027 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 2.8% or 96.18 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Stock or Microsoft Stock: Which Should Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, January 31.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $10.85 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. Cumbo Alexander sold 15,000 shares worth $2.10 million. Howton David T sold $4.20M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Friday, February 1. $8.47 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were sold by Mahatme Sandesh.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, LMNR, SRPT – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sarepta Therapeutics: Judgement Day Cometh – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, FDP, ZBRA – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Sarepta Therapeutics Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 24,598 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.03% or 3,377 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Llc holds 14,980 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Co holds 13,179 shares. Proshare Lc reported 26,883 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 242,352 shares. Naples Global Ltd Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 2,000 shares. 436,000 were reported by Highline Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Columbus Circle Investors owns 392,243 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 45 shares. Gam Ag reported 39,126 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cibc Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,317 shares. 10,000 were reported by Apis Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company.

The stock decreased 3.00% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 1.38 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma