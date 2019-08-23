Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Decreased Holding in Now (DNOW) as Share Price Declined; Contravisory Investment Management Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $3.86 Million as Share Value Rose

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 659,684 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8500.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 34,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,176 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 18,342 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nottingham Advisors Inc has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,440 shares. First holds 0.87% or 78,080 shares in its portfolio. M Secs has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tradition Management Llc holds 0.64% or 21,187 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa reported 21,026 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Ltd accumulated 0.34% or 35,626 shares. Bankshares accumulated 0.41% or 311,651 shares. Northeast has 2.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York invested in 41,248 shares. 682,449 are held by Blair William And Il. Loomis Sayles & Communication LP reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Co stated it has 184,755 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Com holds 0.69% or 233,634 shares in its portfolio. Shikiar Asset holds 2,103 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Linscomb Williams Inc owns 4,820 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks That Every 30-Year-Old Should Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.