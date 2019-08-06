Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Cut Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 40 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 36 reduced and sold their positions in Republic Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 5.24 million shares, up from 5.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Republic Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 29 Increased: 28 New Position: 12.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 100,000 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 1.00M shares with $64.31 million value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $16.38B valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 4.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.00 million activity. $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, July 18 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1. Hein LeLand J sold 39,583 shares worth $2.49M.

Among 5 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 9.42% above currents $28.56 stock price. Fastenal had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral”. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 12. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Raymond James maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Resource Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Castleark owns 36,210 shares. Aviva Public Lc reported 108,667 shares stake. Mcdonald Cap Incorporated Ca stated it has 1.93 million shares or 10.31% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company reported 98,090 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 881,249 shares. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 410,613 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 23,938 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 282,936 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Transamerica Advsr has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advisers Ltd Co has 6,371 shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 34,004 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd accumulated 869,582 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43M for 19.83 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.02% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 24,950 shares traded or 6.56% up from the average. Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) has declined 2.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RBCAA News: 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE OF $1.32; 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA TO RAISE 255M CEDIS THROUGH RIGHTS OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp, Inc. Reports 37% Year-Over-Year Increase in First Quarter Net Income; 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky 1Q EPS $1.32; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $67.7 MLN VS $56.4 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Republic Bank Opens 7th Tampa Area Banking Center in Westshore; 16/05/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky Declares Dividend of 24.2c; 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA CHAIRMAN ZWENNES COMMENTS AT AGM IN ACCRA; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.21 (2 EST.)

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Republic Bancorp, Inc. for 142,962 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc owns 45,400 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 34,617 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.21% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,252 shares.

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $939.72 million. It operates in four divisions: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, and Republic Processing Group. It has a 11.51 P/E ratio. The firm accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.