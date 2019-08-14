Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Cut Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; Anthem (ANTM) Shorts Up By 1.74%

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) had an increase of 1.74% in short interest. ANTM’s SI was 4.48M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.74% from 4.40M shares previously. With 2.00 million avg volume, 2 days are for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)’s short sellers to cover ANTM’s short positions. The SI to Anthem Inc’s float is 1.75%. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $286.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv analyzed 100,000 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)'s stock declined 11.07%. The Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 1.00M shares with $64.31 million value, down from 1.10 million last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 5.93M shares traded or 28.43% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 4.31% above currents $29.96 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990 on Monday, August 5. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trust Of Virginia Va has 0.98% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 114,868 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Curbstone Financial Mgmt accumulated 10,366 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Reik Company Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 71,602 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 15.60M shares. 20,100 were reported by Yorktown Management And Comm. Alps Advsrs owns 6,481 shares. Brown Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 34,249 shares. Barbara Oil reported 8,000 shares stake. Moreover, Auxier Asset has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4,180 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Franklin Inc holds 0.01% or 161,760 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 554,965 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $316 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $73.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. It has a 18.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers a spectrum of network managed care health benefit plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.