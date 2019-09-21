Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Continues to Hold Holding in Now (DNOW); Btr Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 199,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, up from 174,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 971,262 shares traded or 6.84% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 4,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 182,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.41M, down from 186,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold DNOW shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 110.79 million shares or 4.68% less from 116.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 44,337 shares. 12 were reported by Duncker Streett & Company. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 251,605 shares. 185,494 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs L P. Baillie Gifford And reported 0.26% stake. 2.22 million were reported by D E Shaw. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Valley Natl Advisers owns 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 60 shares. Citigroup stated it has 68,526 shares. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). First Eagle Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 8.30 million shares. Blackrock stated it has 12.31 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca reported 683,105 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hikari Power Limited has 0.09% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 55,675 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,000 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 1.37M shares. Scharf Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 1.41M shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Management Lc has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Alleghany Corp De reported 1.49 million shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter stated it has 74,936 shares. Stillwater Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,941 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Management holds 1.55% or 148,639 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sterling Investment Mgmt has 3.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,567 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zuckerman Invest Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.36% or 79,680 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt LP holds 47,000 shares. Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

