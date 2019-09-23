Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Boosted Now (DNOW) Position By $350,000; Ford Motor Co (F)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased Now Inc (DNOW) stake by 14.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv acquired 25,000 shares as Now Inc (DNOW)’s stock declined 14.10%. The Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 199,000 shares with $2.94M value, up from 174,000 last quarter. Now Inc now has $1.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 1.48 million shares traded or 63.76% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Ford Motor Co (F) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 376 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 299 sold and decreased their positions in Ford Motor Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.89 billion shares, up from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ford Motor Co in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 59 Reduced: 240 Increased: 272 New Position: 104.

Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 5.79% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company for 32.45 million shares. Gabalex Capital Management Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kessler Investment Group Llc has 2.71% invested in the company for 252,735 shares. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj has invested 2.08% in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 433,262 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $36.59 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

