Investment Management Of Virginia Upped United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Position; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $326,919

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 5,541 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 274,906 shares with $16.26 million value, down from 280,447 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $238.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 11.38 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) stake by 85.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 49,326 shares as United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC)’s stock declined 12.18%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 107,004 shares with $1.70 million value, up from 57,678 last quarter. United Insurance Holdings Corp now has $604.17M valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 30,064 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.00 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 119,728 shares to 544,694 valued at $17.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) stake by 72,407 shares and now owns 572,210 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). City invested in 1.36% or 81,440 shares. Moreover, Frontier Mngmt Com has 1.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 488,340 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 152,739 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Iron Fincl Lc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Invesco Ltd reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mig Lc reported 3,993 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 172,702 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 3.66M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Nadler Financial Grp holds 0.28% or 14,926 shares. America First Invest Lc accumulated 253 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 60,987 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 14,031 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “1 Company You’ve Never Heard Of That You Rely On Every Day – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 20 – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 7,241 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 16,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 6,902 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 28,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 276 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 16,188 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 105,570 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 881 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Tru invested in 0% or 50 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 1.38M shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 303,012 shares. Pitcairn reported 16,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 23,285 shares.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.