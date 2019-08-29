Investment Management Of Virginia Upped Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) Holding By $2.31 Million; BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Sellers Decreased By 1.95% Their Shorts

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) stake by 259.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 209,710 shares as Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC)’s stock rose 43.37%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 290,610 shares with $3.47M value, up from 80,900 last quarter. Lattice Semiconductor Corporat now has $2.55 billion valuation. It closed at $19.25 lastly. It is down 148.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Lattice Semi; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $98M-$102M; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES GLEN HAWK INTERIM CEO; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) had a decrease of 1.95% in short interest. BGSF’s SI was 211,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.95% from 215,500 shares previously. With 73,800 avg volume, 3 days are for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)’s short sellers to cover BGSF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About shares traded. BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) has declined 37.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BGSF News: 10/05/2018 – BG Staffing Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 25c; 08/03/2018 – BG Staffing 4Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 BG Staffing 4Q Rev $75.7M; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in BG Staffing; 23/04/2018 – DJ BG Staffing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGSF); 30/05/2018 – BG Staffing Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option; 30/04/2018 – BG Staffing 1Q Rev $66.9M; 30/05/2018 – BG Staffing Raised About $23.3 Million in Proceeds; 25/05/2018 – BG STAFFING 1.13M SHRS OFFERING PRICED AT $18.00-SHR; 25/05/2018 – BG Staffing Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Mdc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) stake by 177,368 shares to 46,208 valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA) stake by 1,365 shares and now owns 807 shares. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Limited Com holds 0.74% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) or 400,334 shares. Moreover, First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 981 shares. Principal stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Swiss Bankshares owns 224,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has 0.03% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 15.76M shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc has 47,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 220,305 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 186,900 shares stake. Redwood Invs stated it has 788,743 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 40,240 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 71,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.18% or 246,788 shares. Frontier Cap Management Ltd accumulated 2.36 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 34,449 shares.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $189.24 million. It operates in three divisions: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry.

