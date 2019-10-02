Investment Management Of Virginia Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake; Universal Electronics (UEIC) Sentiment Is 1.24

Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.04, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 63 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 51 reduced and sold their stock positions in Universal Electronics Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 12.06 million shares, down from 12.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Universal Electronics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 41 Increased: 35 New Position: 28.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 33.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 3,446 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 13,790 shares with $2.73 million value, up from 10,344 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $992.73B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $219.67. About 14.07 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 742.86% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.07 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $8.19M for 20.64 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -259.46% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 15,091 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) has risen 22.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and makes pre-programmed and universal wireless remote control products, audio-video accessories, software, and intelligent wireless automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company has market cap of $676.06 million. The firm offers universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides proprietary and standards RF sensors for residential security, safety, and automation applications; and audio-video accessories, as well as licenses intellectual property, including its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. for 117,200 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 112,342 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Co. Llc has 0.98% invested in the company for 50,442 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.77% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 392,161 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 336,754 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin holds 4.20M shares. Sabal reported 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma holds 3.61% or 147,705 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York invested in 0.39% or 4,412 shares. Moreover, Transamerica has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westpac Corporation reported 760,122 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.33 million shares. 38,687 are held by Alley Lc. Moreover, Verity Asset Mgmt Inc has 2.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,485 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt holds 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 39,565 shares. Farmers Comml Bank accumulated 18,517 shares. Horizon Investments Lc accumulated 1,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trb Advisors Lp accumulated 75,000 shares. First Merchants Corp accumulated 70,878 shares or 2.23% of the stock.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 4.04% above currents $219.67 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cascend Securities on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) stake by 2,375 shares to 21,120 valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,666 shares and now owns 58,569 shares. Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) was reduced too.