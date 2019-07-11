Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Its Mosaic Co. (MOS) Holding by $612,225 as Market Value Declined; As Barnes Group (B) Stock Declined, Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Lowered by $984,045 Its Position

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 19,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,296 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 74,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 106,617 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 2.72M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,822 activity. BENANAV GARY G bought $1,896 worth of stock. 1,000 shares were bought by Hipple Richard J, worth $58,826.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 189,848 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 77,916 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Inc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 3.02M shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,111 shares. Td Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,500 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 911,395 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 19,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 8,758 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 503 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 30,911 shares. Amg National Trust Savings Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Iowa-based Dubuque Natl Bank And Communications has invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Eagle Boston Invest Management Inc holds 55,296 shares. Diversified Tru accumulated 4,825 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Grp holds 0% or 78,512 shares.

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on July, 26 before the open. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 13.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.9 per share. B’s profit will be $40.08 million for 17.07 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jnba Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 500 shares. Fagan Associates stated it has 29,370 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 45,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De reported 29,348 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 5.11 million shares. Captrust Fincl holds 456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Contravisory Mngmt holds 0.15% or 13,705 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 0.05% or 438,762 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.6% or 5.51M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 0.01% or 1.55M shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 787,591 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 2,272 shares to 3,257 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.45 million for 18.03 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J.. Koenig Emery N. had bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022.