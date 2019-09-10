Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Its Holding in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by $1.51 Million as Share Price Declined; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 23,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 119,578 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 143,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 155,987 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 36.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 9,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 24,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 43,243 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 4,882 shares to 67,456 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Country Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,119 shares. Amica Mutual Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 64,175 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. Hrt Finance Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 3,487 shares. 3,600 were accumulated by New England And. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 70,588 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 584,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking stated it has 129,796 shares. Savant Cap Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,432 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 206,744 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1,742 were reported by Btc Cap Mngmt. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 2,527 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 9,566 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 1,934 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 34,505 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 37,787 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 6,371 shares. Everence Cap Management owns 8,032 shares. Blair William And Co Il holds 2.05M shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research reported 20,100 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs has 4,459 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Lc invested in 36,837 shares or 0.56% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 887,088 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 54,455 shares. 22,986 were accumulated by Green Square Ltd Liability Com. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 12,488 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc accumulated 54,093 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 49,326 shares to 107,004 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $200.28 million for 22.30 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..