Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Its Fastenal Co. (FAST) Stake by $1.51 Million; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Price Rose, Cullinan Associates Increased Stake

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 3,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 50,077 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 47,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 1.25 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 23,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 119,578 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 143,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 1.37M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,900 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,770 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.14M for 21.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 39,335 shares to 113,405 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 9,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

