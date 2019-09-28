Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Its American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) Stake by $342,720; Share Value Declined; Heronetta Management LP Decreased Oneok New (OKE) Position by $311,916

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 112,795 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.76M, down from 117,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 1.38 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 7,970 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $674,000, down from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 64,322 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Of Virginia Llc has 0.16% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 7,970 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 73,265 shares. 68,292 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 789,476 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,701 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Clark Estates accumulated 0.53% or 39,500 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny accumulated 4,433 shares. Parametric Port Ltd reported 28,416 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 89,510 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,050 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 3,318 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn holds 0.07% or 174,468 shares in its portfolio.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 85,904 shares to 146,161 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 15,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Aver (DIA).

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.76M for 12.66 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73M for 24.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc accumulated 3,586 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ls Advsr Ltd has 9,348 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Raymond James Fin Advsr stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Miller Howard Invests Incorporated New York reported 470,980 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. 77,242 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 460,511 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.27% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 741,859 shares. America First Invest Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated accumulated 1,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 0.12% or 24,799 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,694 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 71,852 shares. Lifeplan Fin Gru Inc accumulated 5,030 shares. L S invested in 4,432 shares or 0.04% of the stock.