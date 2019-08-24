Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Its Abbott Labs. (ABT) Stake; 8 Analysts Covering FMC (FMC)

Among 9 analysts covering FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. FMC Corp has $112 highest and $81 lowest target. $96.10’s average target is 16.03% above currents $82.82 stock price. FMC Corp had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $101 target in Sunday, March 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. Stephens maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) rating on Thursday, February 28. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 1. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy”. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. See FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $102.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $93.0000 Reinitiate

20/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $82.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Abbott Labs. (ABT) stake by 11.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 13,411 shares as Abbott Labs. (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 104,823 shares with $8.38 million value, down from 118,234 last quarter. Abbott Labs. now has $144.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,888 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Invesco holds 0.02% or 723,983 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 80 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,548 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 100 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 0% or 14,239 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Northern Trust has 0.05% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 2.71M shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 65,844 shares. Td Asset Incorporated owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 40,011 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services has invested 0.26% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Oppenheimer Asset reported 52,777 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Argent Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 4,620 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 11,098 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.82. About 846,700 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.80 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 22.43 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fin Advisers Llc stated it has 676,617 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Jones Fin Cos Lllp reported 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 6.74M shares. Gw Henssler & Associates reported 237,648 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 26.53 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.41% stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 6,028 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 41,651 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wade G W And Incorporated owns 15,500 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Com reported 0.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northeast Consultants stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Natl Asset Inc holds 20,486 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Benedict Financial Advsrs Inc owns 46,668 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.21% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 27,662 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) stake by 1,885 shares to 4,545 valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) stake by 26,202 shares and now owns 71,028 shares. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

