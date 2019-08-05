Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Holding in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by $612,225; As Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stock Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased by $8.22 Million Its Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 3.49 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 109,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 474,832 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83M, down from 584,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 1.02 million shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 07/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – RBC Dominion Adds TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF: 13F; 13/03/2018 – RBC Sees Risks Skewed to Downside for China’s GDP Growth (Video); 16/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP KEYW.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 03/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 540P; 07/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS NAFTA AGREEMENT NEEDS MODERNIZING; 15/03/2018 – FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORP FlHu.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 31/03/2018 – ENI HALTS FURTHER BLACK SEA WORKS WITH ROSNEFT ON SANCTIONS:RBC; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 8.31M shares to 9.32 million shares, valued at $382.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 82,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44 billion for 11.37 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc owns 50,388 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 262,967 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 1.84M shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 13,779 shares in its portfolio. 828,873 were reported by Foundation Res. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 254,308 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gru Llc reported 8.17M shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,516 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.03% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 626,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter accumulated 35,775 shares. New York-based Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 199 shares or 0% of the stock. Jag Mgmt Lc has 0.25% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 55,450 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. On Friday, May 10 the insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022.