Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Fastenal Co. (FAST) stake by 16.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 23,523 shares as Fastenal Co. (FAST)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 119,578 shares with $7.69M value, down from 143,101 last quarter. Fastenal Co. now has $17.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 2.86M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE

LANDIS & GYR GROUP AG NAMEN AKT SWI (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) had a decrease of 16.02% in short interest. LGYRF’s SI was 114,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.02% from 136,700 shares previously. It closed at $81.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,563 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested in 11,177 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Guardian holds 1,400 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 961,614 shares stake. Tdam Usa accumulated 4,110 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management accumulated 10,425 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability holds 5,948 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability owns 0.15% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.26 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brown Advisory owns 74,445 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Associate Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,925 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 87,138 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 68,414 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.64% or 220,750 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN had sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000 on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $302,550 was made by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 39,583 shares valued at $2.49M was made by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 5 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fastenal had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Friday, June 14 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2900 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $3700 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 3,010 shares to 8,402 valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) stake by 26,202 shares and now owns 71,028 shares. Robert Half Int’l Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was raised too.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides metering solutions for electricity, heat/cold, and gas utilities worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, smart gas, heat and water, and stand-alone gas meters; load control devices; system deployment services and managed network services; meter data management software; and advanced grid analytics tools. It has a 23.84 P/E ratio. It also provides other advanced metering infrastructure offerings, such as software, installation, implementation, consulting, maintenance support, and related services.