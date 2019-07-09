Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Analog Devices (ADI) Stake as Stock Rose; As Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Trimmed Position by $11.95 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $111.83. About 1.06 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 142,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.35 million, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 2.32 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 5.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.15 per share. VLO’s profit will be $847.01 million for 10.02 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 497.06% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,622 shares to 23,489 shares, valued at $27.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,232 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.10M for 22.92 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 49,326 shares to 107,004 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).