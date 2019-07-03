Investment Management Of Virginia Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Regal Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its 3M Co (Call) (MMM) Position as Share Price Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $200.44. About 1.24 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (Call) (MMM) by 97.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 9,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.02. About 1.48M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,221 shares to 65,032 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.33 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock. 8,906 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G.. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million. The insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87M. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 2,272 shares to 3,257 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 9,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.52 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.