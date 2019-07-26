Investment Management Of Virginia Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Has Lowered by $327,732 as Stock Value Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Proshare Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $190.01. About 1.15M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 6,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,022 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.48 million, down from 358,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $126.5. About 2.15M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,361 were accumulated by M&R Cap. Tennessee-based Moon Cap Llc has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Palladium Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 1.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 24,535 are owned by Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 34,908 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Co has 18,270 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust owns 0.37% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 125,458 shares. Birinyi Associates Inc holds 0.28% or 6,018 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 4,883 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 50,092 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd New York invested in 94,353 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Lc has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 57,770 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Telemus Capital Limited holds 7,055 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 73,448 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $169.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Waddell Reed has invested 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Princeton Strategies Gp Limited owns 11,437 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Condor Cap Management has 7,327 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2,550 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 110,488 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Ltd Company has 550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 50,490 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp holds 0.02% or 1,504 shares in its portfolio. 2,490 are owned by Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Btc accumulated 19,538 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Davenport And Ltd Liability has 96,921 shares. Regions stated it has 81,696 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 19,146 are held by Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Steinberg Glob Asset holds 2,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares to 235,857 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097.