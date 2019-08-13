Investment Management Of Virginia Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Decreased by $327,732; Bulldog Investors Lowered Its Position in Central Secs Com (CET) by $5.67 Million

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 344,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, down from 547,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 3,281 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $178.17. About 787,238 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares to 235,857 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 39,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. The insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.14 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares to 604,953 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC).