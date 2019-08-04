Investment Management Of Virginia Stake In Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Was Has Raised; Alpine Investment Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $13.74 Million; Stock Price Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 117,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 53.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 39,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 113,405 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 74,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.62% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 86,854 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 428,158 shares. 133,590 are held by Stoneridge Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 12.43M shares. Ipg Investment Advisors Lc invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,160 shares. Iowa-based Btc Cap Management has invested 0.97% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 25,189 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 592,326 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 11.74 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 2,560 were accumulated by Tompkins Corp. Laffer Investments reported 0% stake. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 19,999 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 9,933 were accumulated by Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Lc.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 19,328 shares to 6,656 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,495 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 31,770 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.76% or 52,487 shares. Opus Cap Gp Limited reported 12,109 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc owns 157,150 shares. Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 22,105 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company owns 34,340 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.5% or 17,059 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Fca Corporation Tx has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde holds 74,427 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. F&V Cap Mngmt Llc holds 6.02% or 89,413 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Gru Limited Partnership owns 1.45M shares. Moreover, Arbor Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,123 shares. Callahan Advsr reported 3.36% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 4.51 million shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50 million shares to 8.06 million shares, valued at $146.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

