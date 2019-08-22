Investment Management Of Virginia Raised Robert Half Int’l (RHI) Stake by $375,570 as Share Value Declined; As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Share Price Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Upped Its Position by $110.43 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 2.20 million shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (RHI) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 5,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 32,079 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 26,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Int’l Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 638,766 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 0.1% or 179,366 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Meeder Asset Management holds 11,690 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Com owns 282,211 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co owns 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 46,836 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Amp Invsts Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Huntington Bancorp holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 27,542 shares. Barbara Oil has 12,000 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 0.04% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 11,517 shares. Amer Century Companies holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 1.12M shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares to 104,823 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc. by 110,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,155 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA).

