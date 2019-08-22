Investment Management Of Virginia Raised Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Holding by $608,368 as Share Price Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Raised by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $202.41. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moving UK Bankers to Frankfurt in Brexit ‘Dry Run’; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave the company as soon as year’s end, company co-presidents are leading candidates to replace him – Dow Jones; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Is Said to Hire UBS’s Head of LatAm Credit Trading; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It Aims to Eventually Have a 50% Female Workforce; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein became chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs on June 28, 2006; 17/05/2018 – Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations, according to Goldman Sachs; 18/05/2018 – BMC IS SAID TO WORK WITH GOLDMAN, CREDIT SUISSE ON SALE; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ WARSAW HUB CHIEF WATSON SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 12,944 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 60,257 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 47,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 4.82 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings: BMY Stock Bounces on Strong Q2, Guidance – Investorplace.com" on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com" published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga" on August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il holds 0.18% or 632,214 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont accumulated 58,091 shares. Birchview Cap LP holds 20,000 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Sageworth Trust reported 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Joel Isaacson Communications Ltd accumulated 13,871 shares. 929,973 are held by First Tru L P. Cls Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 111,870 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 667,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 14,739 shares stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boyar Asset Management has invested 1.41% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 0.86% or 60,011 shares. Avalon Limited reported 6,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 40,950 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc. by 110,883 shares to 55,155 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et by 102,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA).