Investment Management Of Virginia Position in Robert Half Int’l (RHI) Has Raised by $375,570; Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Upped Its Holding

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 112.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 35,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 2.00 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (RHI) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 5,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 32,079 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 26,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Int’l Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 745,420 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. $139,800 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by Merriman Gary A on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $49,084 was made by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $492,240 was bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S. 10,000 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc holds 0.08% or 167,271 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.04M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.09% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Company reported 122,738 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc has 28,364 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.05% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 76 are owned by Parkside Bank Tru. Channing Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 23,178 were reported by Dnb Asset As. Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 3,730 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 1.38 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Dodge And Cox accumulated 0.39% or 4.30 million shares. Ranger Inv Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 350 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 16,159 shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,950 shares to 187,639 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,559 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et by 102,900 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,823 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).