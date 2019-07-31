Investment Management Of Virginia Position in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Has Trimmed by $389,168 as Market Value Rose; Usca Ria Stake in Aflac (AFL) Has Decreased by $5.09 Million as Stock Value Rose

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,380 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 44,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 9.30M shares traded or 31.38% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 86.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 103,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,988 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, down from 119,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 3.14M shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 19,100 shares to 41,377 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 12,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,433 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.69M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mgmt Corp Va holds 70,200 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Company reported 5,858 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank has 4,850 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% stake. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 128,010 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 40,314 shares. 1.49 million are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Garrison Bradford Associate holds 0.47% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. North Amer Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 241,000 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd invested in 0.06% or 4,778 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 0.16% or 31,888 shares. 11,790 are owned by Washington Tru Commerce. Cadence Lc owns 33,001 shares. First City Mgmt reported 11,350 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. 27,120 shares were sold by Koide Masatoshi, worth $1.29 million. The insider Lloyd Karole bought $99,659.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,122 shares. Palisade Capital Lc Nj has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6,926 are held by Hourglass Limited Liability Company. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 56,100 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Main Street Research Ltd invested in 372,964 shares or 12.34% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management reported 1,242 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd reported 12.67 million shares stake. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 107,114 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 151,383 shares. Timber Creek Lc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 212,038 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne invested in 5,377 shares. Hightower Lta stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Allstate stated it has 170,894 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 49,326 shares to 107,004 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 8,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of stock or 41,088 shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676 on Thursday, January 31.