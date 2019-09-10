Investment Management Of Virginia Position in Mdc Holdings (MDC) Has Cut by $5.14 Million as Shares Rose; As Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Shares Rose, Price Michael F Has Lowered Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc. (MDC) by 79.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 177,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 46,208 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 223,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mdc Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 993,012 shares traded or 127.98% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 201,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 999,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 61,778 shares traded or 10.60% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Prospector Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.43% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 54,090 shares or 0% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Ltd has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 2,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Lc holds 0% or 23,385 shares. Matarin Capital Lc reported 22,492 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Inc owns 33,878 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset has invested 0.02% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Sei Communication owns 10,827 shares. Group owns 15,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 22,521 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 105,979 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 105,301 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 28,535 shares. Lpl Finance Lc holds 0% or 29,660 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID) by 98,506 shares to 874,005 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Waterstone Financial to launch search for new CEO of mortgage subsidiary – Milwaukee Business Journal” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former Waterstone Mortgage CEO launches new firm – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.07 million shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $22.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 900,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. MDC’s profit will be $52.27 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Moreover, Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Co has 0.27% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 18,555 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Walthausen invested 0.85% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 18,300 shares. The Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 273,839 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 61 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv Advisors Inc stated it has 85,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust reported 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 58,242 shares. Burney reported 266,375 shares. Carroll Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,892 shares.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Richmond American Debuts New Paired Home Community in Aurora – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Just 4 Days Before M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Exclusive 19-Home Community Opening in Oro Valley – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lake Point and Springville Add Attractively Priced Options for Homebuyers – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.