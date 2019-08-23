Investment Management Of Virginia Maintains Stake in Green Dot (GDOT); Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Nike (NKE) by $858,228 as Shares Rose

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 81,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 29,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 19,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 557,452 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 22,135 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% stake. 881,200 were reported by Renaissance. Navellier Associates Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 409,045 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Advsr Asset Management holds 5,044 shares. Clarivest Asset Llc holds 85,109 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 200 shares stake. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 36,973 shares. Of Virginia Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 38,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp stated it has 270,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors has 3,629 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Company reported 176,039 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,751 shares to 22,676 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,495 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

