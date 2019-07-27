Investment Management Of Virginia Lowered Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $313,020; Fort LP Upped Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake by $468,000; Share Value Declined

Fort Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 9,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.81. About 1.24M shares traded or 74.03% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 22,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51 million shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Avoid At All Cost – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “F5 Networks Announces Date for Q3 Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/26/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 21 shares. Contravisory Inv Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Btim Corp accumulated 0.27% or 126,642 shares. Northern Tru holds 777,378 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Com owns 374,452 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 544,361 shares. Wesbanco National Bank accumulated 6,801 shares. Blackhill Capital owns 3,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Logan Capital Mgmt holds 10,335 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 38,847 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 1,570 shares. Washington Bancorporation invested 0.36% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc stated it has 0.37% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. WHITE ANA MARIA also sold $367,337 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $496,853 worth of stock. Rogers Scot Frazier sold $450,080 worth of stock or 2,799 shares. Shares for $112,449 were sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. 1,136 shares valued at $182,707 were sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Friday, February 1. MCMILLAN STEPHEN also sold $316,909 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27,873 shares to 80,623 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 42,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,340 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant For Third-Party Logistics, North America – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UBS Expects Solid UPS Earnings, Says FedEx Express Biz Still Faces Overseas Challenges – Yahoo Finance” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.