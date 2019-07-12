Investment Management Of Virginia Lowered Its Position in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by $612,225; Union Pac (UNP) Holding Held by Ci Investments Inc

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 4,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,402 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33 million, up from 176,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $173.99. About 1.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1,000 shares. 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $120.32 million for 17.91 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

