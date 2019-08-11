Investment Management Of Virginia Lowered Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $313,020 as Stock Value Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Tdam Usa Has Cut Holding

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 19,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 22,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 35,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 314,819 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62M, down from 350,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 209,710 shares to 290,610 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 12,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,257 shares, and has risen its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,730 shares to 35,921 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 14,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

