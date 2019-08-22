Investment Management Of Virginia Lowered Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $660,389; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined While Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Decreased by $584,749 Its Holding

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 22,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 27,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 4.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 17.33 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,456 shares to 274,570 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 24,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh invested in 0.5% or 819,246 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc owns 12.15 million shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Motco has 227,909 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. The Indiana-based Old National Bancshares In has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mai Capital Mgmt owns 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 363,625 shares. 3.30M are held by Raymond James Fincl Advsr. Moreover, Garde Cap has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,432 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 12,000 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc accumulated 8,321 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.61% or 44,182 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Den Berg Management I Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 6,327 shares. 256,631 were reported by Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada. Legg Mason Asset (Japan), a Japan-based fund reported 18,800 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco: Getting Attractive Around $50 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SE, BIDU, CMCM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco -8.2% as analysts process macro headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Advisory accumulated 3.60M shares. Tuttle Tactical, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,016 shares. Cornerstone Cap, California-based fund reported 165,543 shares. Fundx Investment Grp Inc Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,400 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability invested 1.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 5,614 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Inc reported 1.27 million shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation holds 2.40M shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Oakworth holds 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 20,187 shares. 45,428 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman Management Corporation. Rench Wealth Management stated it has 2.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nomura Inc stated it has 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stephens Ar reported 182,606 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Insurance has 0.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 302,700 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Lc invested in 2.49% or 96,068 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,010 shares to 8,402 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 209,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.