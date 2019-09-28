Investment Management Of Virginia Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $738,234; Stock Value Declined; As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Share Price Rose, Ancient Art LP Decreased Its Position

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 639,062 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 13,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 117,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46M, down from 131,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 28,565 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.95M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Robotti Robert reported 1.88M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Numerixs Technology Incorporated reported 0% stake. Ancient Art Limited Partnership has invested 2.42% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.08% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Towle reported 1.71M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 120 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 18,770 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 18,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Lc has 0.35% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 17,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.33 million for 8.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $630.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redfin Corp by 1.25 million shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $53.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 5,189 shares to 16,416 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Aver (DIA) by 7,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 17,110 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adirondack Communication invested in 23,102 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 1.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.35 million shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk stated it has 640 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincoln Llc reported 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carret Asset Management Lc reported 2.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ing Groep Nv invested in 1.39M shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 332,802 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,279 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 43,790 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.