Investment Management Of Virginia Lifted Green Dot (GDOT) Stake; Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Cut Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 50.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 9,902 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 36.35%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 29,666 shares with $1.80 million value, up from 19,764 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $2.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 374,333 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.04%. The Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 6.00 million shares with $549.18M value, down from 6.75 million last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $7.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 886,721 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity. The insider Unruh Jess sold 2,147 shares worth $161,646.

Among 7 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Green Dot had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Loop Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $94 target. Guggenheim maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 6,060 shares. 217,218 are held by Columbus Circle Investors. Westfield Cap Management Lp accumulated 365,160 shares. Apis Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 32,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 73,992 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,583 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 136,782 are held by Sei Invs. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 59,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 107,725 shares. 29,666 are held by Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability. Alyeska Inv Group L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 98,086 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 6,629 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 1.04% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 85,460 shares. Scout accumulated 0.07% or 55,316 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) stake by 22,569 shares to 15,567 valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA) stake by 1,365 shares and now owns 807 shares. Acacia Communications Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,789 are held by Hallmark Cap Management Inc. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 545,938 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 7,009 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Omers Administration Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 60,500 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). British Columbia Investment Management accumulated 0.01% or 19,639 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 78,350 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Pub Sector Pension Board reported 63,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 5,898 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 838,795 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 1.53 million shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.04% stake.