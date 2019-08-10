Investment Management Of Virginia Lifted Green Dot (GDOT) Holding by $594,120; Stock Value Declined; As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Endurance Wealth Management Has Boosted by $644,475 Its Stake

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 29,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 19,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 3.55 million shares traded or 348.92% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,880 shares to 26,654 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 1,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,091 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,035 shares to 11,343 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,823 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

