Investment Management Of Virginia Increases Stake in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC); Kames Capital Plc Has Lowered Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 85.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 49,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The institutional investor held 107,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 57,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 71,362 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 134,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 534,199 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.27 million, down from 668,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 1.12M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acquisition of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) by Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) May Not Be in Shareholders’ Best Interests – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What To Buy – Assuming We Get The Selloff This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Pre-Announces Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses and Reserve Development and Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Appoints Brad Kalter as General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. names new chief legal officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $991,582 activity. Maroney Patrick also bought $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, August 6. On Wednesday, March 27 the insider Menon Deepak bought $9,193. Whittemore Kent G bought $3,554 worth of stock or 300 shares. MARTZ BRAD also bought $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Monday, August 5. Hogan Michael bought $21,630 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. $50,216 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by St John Scott.

