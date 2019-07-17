Investment Management Of Virginia Increases Position in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC); Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Upped Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake by $2.50 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 386,959 shares traded or 0.31% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 85.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 49,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 57,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 49,595 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c

Since January 16, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $64,119 activity. $128,480 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was sold by Peed Daniel on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $6,446 was made by Whittemore Kent G on Friday, February 22. The insider POITEVINT ALEC II bought $216,285. Menon Deepak had bought 580 shares worth $9,193.