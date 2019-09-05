Investment Management Of Virginia Increases Holding in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC); Citizens & Northern Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $777,465

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 85.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 49,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The institutional investor held 107,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 57,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 86,373 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 6,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 37,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs Inc invested in 1.44% or 24,401 shares. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has invested 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pioneer Fincl Bank N A Or stated it has 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Commercial Bank And Tru holds 14,339 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks has 1.11M shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Company reported 504,910 shares. Moreover, Weatherstone Capital has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,449 shares. 17,071 were accumulated by Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Incorporated reported 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 2,452 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 47,403 shares. 135,019 were accumulated by Qv. Chilton Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.32M shares or 5.44% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0.46% or 885,394 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested in 118,052 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 30,224 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 268,751 shares. Foundry Prns invested 0.23% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 39,186 shares. 1.38M were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Indexiq Limited reported 18,182 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Int Gru has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Millennium Management Llc holds 15,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,323 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank accumulated 47,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 5,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Com holds 0% or 38,220 shares. State Street accumulated 572,782 shares or 0% of the stock.