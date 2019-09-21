Investment Management Of Virginia Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Southeast Asset Advisors Raised Its Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Position by $335,160 as Share Price Rose

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,790 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 3,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 30,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 26,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 4.34M shares traded or 311.83% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Net $48.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Southeast Asset has 30,100 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 5,280 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 22,437 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 335 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 264,936 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0% or 4,564 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Huntington Bancshares owns 1,454 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 2,343 shares.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 9,545 shares to 12,003 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) by 15,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,671 shares to 117,977 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Bio Index Etf (IBB).